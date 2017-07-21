Do You Need Aid With Your Mobile Marketing Campaign?

Even if you're an experienced marketer, finding ways to reach mobile device users can be intimidating. While some of your tried and true methods will still work, others will not get the results that you're hoping for. This article will give you some tips that can help you to take full advantage of the power of mobile devices.

You cannot have a network marketing business without a cell phone. Your downline and potential sign-ups need to feel you are available during regular business hours, and a cell phone will give you the flexibility of being able to go out and meet people without missing a single call. A smartphone will also allow you to pick up email on the go.

Be short and concise with your SMS messages for your mobile marketing campaign. Messages are limited to 160 characters, so put some thought into how to convey your information clearly yet briefly. If you use abbreviations in your messages, make sure they are commonly accepted and make sense to your customers.

Provide a better value for your mobile customers by creating a dedicated opt-in database option for them. This will allow you to provide your customers with a much better value and a great experience while simultaneously giving you a much bigger bang for your buck. It's a win-win situation here.

Make sure your customers know their business is appreciated. Give them special offers, discounts based on hallmark goals or even a simple thank you note. They need to know you value their business or they may take it to someone who will go that extra step.

Use mobile marketing as a means of communication not a means for profit. Your business may be very important to you, but you need to remember that customers do not take well to being treated like money bags. Using your mobile campaign to actually talk to them will increase your sales more than promotions.

With mobile users, text is far more influential than video, so remember that before developing your marketing campaign. Upwards of 88% of all mobile users deal in text messages, but only around 41% of them take the time to watch videos on their mobile devices. This obviously means text should be your bigger area of focus.

If you're thinking about expanding out to a different market with a different product, make sure that you start this effort normally first before you branch out to mobile marketing. It's going to be very difficult to pull people in from the mobile world to your new product, so go with what got you here and just repeat the process.

When you are emailing your mobile marketing messages, you want to make sure that you have the customer's first name, and use it! When a message feels personal, people will probably read it. Spend a little time so that you are giving your customers a feeling that they can trust you.

Check out free mobile apps around the web and get some of these to offer your customers in your mobile marketing campaign. With a regular campaign, you can offer things like free eBooks and white papers. In the mobile world, however, people are really interested in apps. Find some cool ones to offer free.

Never send out any type of unsolicited messages. This will just be spam to people, and you may end up losing potential customers quickly. If they get a message from someone or some company they don't know, they will probably just delete it right away, and be a little frustrated.

Don't make the mistake of using mobile marketing as a sole strategy for your campaign. Mobile marketing is just one communication medium for your arsenal and should be part of a larger picture. Use it along with other tried and true marketing strategies for an overall, sound marketing plan for your business.

Check out the competition. Find out what mobile messaging is like from their perspective. Compare the quality of your messages to theirs and find out if you need to make changes in your strategy. Chances are, they are probably watching what you are doing with your marketing efforts as well.

In conclusion, you may have felt as though you have checked every resource for information on mobile marketing. But, the expert advice given here can only steer you in the right direction if used as directed. Start using this today and you will be glad you took the time to learn.